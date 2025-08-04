No. 1 Running Back in Louisiana, LSU Football Target Evaluating Early Contenders
Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic High star Jayden Miles continues taking the prep scene by storm this offseason after emerging as a top back in America.
Miles, a Top-10 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football across his first two years on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have a foot on the gas for the No. 1 rated running back in the Bayou State with Miles playing his high school ball right down the road from campus.
But he's beginning to evaluate the early schools in his process.
According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Houston Cougars and Ole Miss Rebels are standing out early.
Miles took multiple unofficial visits during the offseason with the Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Houston Cougars, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies getting the coveted running back to campus.
For the LSU program, it's recruiting guru Frank Wilson taking the lead for Miles.
Wilson, the Tigers' running backs coach, has a proven track record of keeping the top prospects home in Louisiana with Miles now at the top of his list in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
He paved the way for the LSU program to secure Harlem Berry, the No. 1 running back in the 2025 Recruiting Class, last year.
Now, he's set to intensify his pursuit once again for the talented Bayou State native in Miles as he gears up for his junior campaign.
Miles will take multiple game day visits this fall with the LSU Tigers emerging as an early threat.
