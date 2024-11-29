No. 2 IOL in America, LSU Football Commit Carius Curne Shuts Down Recruitment
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Curne, the No. 2 rated interior offensive lineman in America, backed off of his pledge to the hometown Razorbacks before joining LSU's 2025 class.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Now, the fast-rising prospect who's on verge of earning his fifth star is dialed in with the Bayou Bengals ahead of the Early Signing Period.
Curne has shut down his recruitment and will put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers next Wednesday where he will make things official.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line has been an issue in 2024. There have been issues in the rushing attack due to a lack of push up front.
With Curne now in the mix, it gives LSU a prospect who can step in on day one and help the program for the foreseeable future.
After Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in America, backed off of his pledge to LSU before flipping to the Michigan Wolverines, it left the program in a "vulnerable" spot. Despite the recent news, Curne remains locked in.
Curne isn't the only coveted LSU prospect that has shut down his recruiting process with intentions of signing with the Tigers.
Charles Ross Shuts Things Down:
Houston (Tex.) North Shore four-star linebacker Charles Ross revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after a visit to Baton Rouge.
Ross, at the time, was an under the radar prospect outside of the Top 300 on multiple recruiting sites, but a significant offseason paired with an impressive senior campaign saw his status rise rapidly.
Now, the LSU commit is rated as the No. 2 linebacker in America, according to 247Sports, with the Lone Star State native receiving attention on the recruiting trail.
Ross has been loyal to his LSU commitment since going public with a decision, and despite the recent news of former LSU commit Bryce Underwood flipping his pledge, he remains dialed in.
"I'm still 100% committed to LSU. I can't wait to get to work in January," Ross told LSU Tigers On SI.
The top-ranked linebacker in the 2025 Recruiting Class will sign with the LSU Tigers next Wednesday during the Early Signing Period before enrolling early in January.
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker gets his guy with the mastermind once again piecing together an impressive evaluation.
“Coach Baker has been an inspiration. We communicate on a regular basis,” Ross told On3 Sports. “Our relationship has grown from him being a recruiter to him becoming a mentor to me.”
Both Curne and Ross will be back in Baton Rouge this weekend for LSU's regular season finale against the Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Join the Community:
