Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks Target Raves About LSU Football Visit
Brandon (Miss.) four-star running back Tyson Robinson was in Baton Rouge this past weekend for the LSU Tigers' Week 3 matchup against Billy Napier and the Florida Gators.
Tyson, the No. 4 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top prospects in America with the LSU Tigers gettting in on the action early.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pounder out of the Magnolia State has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, as his recruitment explodes.
During Robinson's sophomore campaign, he led his prep squad to a 12-2 record while reaching Mississippi’s 7A title game.
He carried the ball 176 times for 1,295 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and 24 touchdowns while hauling in 42 catches for 668 yards (15.9 yards per catch) and 10 TDs.
Robinson's sophomore season quickly put his name on the map as one of the most dynamic running backs in America with the LSU Tigers getting in on the action early.
This past weekend, the Mississippi native made the trip to Baton Rouge for LSU's Week 3 matchup against the Florida Gators where he raved about his visit in an interview with 247Sports.
Robinson had time to catch up with LSU icon Leonard Fournette while in Tiger Stadium where the two posed for a picture prior to kickoff against the Florida Gators.
LSU is beginning to identify the program's priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Tigers fresh off of adding their first commitment in the class.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers landed a pledge from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton "Pop" Houston once he went public with a pledge to the hometown school on Monday.
Houston comes in as a Top-10 overall signal-caller in America with Kelly and Co. winning out for the elite prospect with Louisiana ties.
Houston is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 (70 percent) passing attempts for 4,480 yards and 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
The 5-foot-10, 202-pounder also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores on his way to rewriting the record books for his prep squad.
Now, LSU will continue looking to stack talent in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Robinson emerging as a name to know after a successful game day visit in Baton Rouge.
