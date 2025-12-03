Prized LSU Football Commit, Top Georgia Prospect Delays Signing With Tigers

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds will postpone signing with the LSU Tigers until Friday amid staff changes in Baton Rouge, according to multiple reports.

Geralds, a Top-15 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU staff in August amid a battle between Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State, among others.

"With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.

"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.

“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”

The relationship developed with LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson - a savvy recruiter on the trail - set the tone for Geralds.

Wilson recruited Geralds' father to Ole Miss during his playing days where the relationship paved the way to commit to LSU.

“LSU that’s like family over there with Coach Frank,” Geralds told Rivals. “He recruited my dad to college. I was born in Baton Rouge.

"That was my dream school growing up. Then Coach Kyle being the same type of body type of me as a defensive tackle, him coaching me up would be amazing.

"He had a successful (13-year) career in the NFL. That would be great getting coached by someone that experienced and the same play-style as me.”

Now, there is uncertainty surrounding Wilson's role on the new staff in Baton Rouge following the news of Lane Kiffin becoming the new head coach of the LSU Tigers.

There is clarity forming on the offensive side of the ball with Kiffin bringing multiple pieces from his Ole Miss staff down to Louisiana, but there remains uncertainty on defense.

With Geralds not knowing who his position coach will be - paired with Wilson's role undecided at this time - it's caused a delay in his signing where he was set to do so on Wednesday.

“I was planning to sign this morning but after speaking with my family, I decided to give myself a couple more days to get to know the new staff,” Geralds said in a statement.

“I am still committed LSU and plan to make a final decision and signed by end of day Friday. Geaux Tigers.”

Georgia Tech and Ole Miss are the pair of schools that are pushing to flip him, according to Rivals, but he remains pledged to the LSU Tigers with a goal of signing this week.

