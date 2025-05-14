Prized LSU Football Commitment Doubles Down on Pledge, Shuts Down Recruitment
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr four-star safety Aiden Hall continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his development ahead of the 2025 season in the Bayou State.
Hall, a top-five safety in America, handled business during his junior campaign on his way to leading his prep squad to the Caesars SuperDome for a state title victory.
During his 2024 season with the Cougars, Hall logged 38 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 pass break-ups, 4 sacks, 4 interceptions, 4 blocked punts and 2 fumble recoveries.
One of the top safeties in America, LSU locked up his services early once Hall revealed a commitment to the Tigers in August of 2024.
Despite a commitment to Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, it hasn't stopped the top programs in America from keeping a foot on the gas looking to flip him.
Ole Miss, Florida State, Oregon and USC, among several others, have been schools to contact Hall during his recruitment process, but it hasn't swayed the Louisiana native.
Hall is "100% locked in" with the LSU Tigers ahead of his senior season with the Edna Karr Cougars.
Kelly and Co. have Hall at the top of their board when it comes to players that "must" sign the dotted line in December.
He's as critical of a player as it gets for the future of the defensive backfield and the staff knows it.
Hall recently affirmed his commitment to the LSU Tigers in an interview with On3 Sports' Chad Simmons. He has shutdown his recruitment and dialed in with the program.
Now, in an interview with Fox 8 Sports in New Orleans, Hall has once again echoed the same sentiment. It's all LSU.
"It's 100%. I'm ready to get up there," Hall said. "I'm so ready to get up there."
Hall joins Edna Karr teammate, Richard Anderson, as the pair of Cougars committed to the LSU program.
The No. 1 defensive tackle in America is coming off of a dominant overall junior season for his Edna Karr Cougars squad while becoming the heartbeat of the team's defense alongside Hall.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's one of the top pledges in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold the No. 2 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference.
With Hall 100% locked in, it gives the program another talented defensive back heading to Baton Rouge as the Bayou Bengals retool the secondary for the future.
