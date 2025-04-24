Prized LSU Football Target, Top Mississippi Defensive Lineman Sets Commitment Date
Tupelo (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy has lined up multiple official visits for the summer as he begins ramping up the recruitment process.
The talented Magnolia State native revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers at the Under Armour All-American Game in early January over the USC Trojans and Tennessee Volunteers, but quickly backed off of his pledge.
Now, the top-five defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle has locked in on his recruiting process with multiple programs in pursuit.
McCoy has revealed a final five schools consisting of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels and Auburn Tigers.
He will announce a commitment to one of the five schools on July 1.
He's a player multiple programs were turning the heat up for after logging 120 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks across three seasons of high school ball.
One of those programs: Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.
During the final weekend of January, McCoy took a trip over to Oxford for a visit with Kiffin and Co. despite remaining committed to the LSU Tigers at the time.
A hot commodity in the recruiting scene ahead of what many expect to be a dominant senior campaign, Ole Miss remains in the mix for his services after being in Oxford two of the last three weekends in January.
McCoy is a man amongst boys in the trenches. A 6-foot-7, 250-pounder with significant potential, he had the attention of the LSU Tigers and others down the stretch of his recruitment.
He's been on the radar of several program over his three seasons of prep ball after hauling in offers from Alabama, Ole Miss, USC and Oregon, among others.
Now, with his recruitment dwindling down, LSU will battle against multiple powerhouse programs for his services.
