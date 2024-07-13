The LSU Buzz: Five-Star Wide Receiver Target Pushes Back Commitment Date
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will have to wait another week to see where five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows lands after pushing back his commitment date.
Originally slated to reveal a decision on Saturday, July 13th, the No. 1 prospect out of Nevada has delayed his announcement.
The Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman star will choose between LSU, Alabama Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan on Saturday, July 20th at 2:00PM CT.
Meadows, a 6-foot-6, 205-pounder who's flown up the recruiting rankings, is a player the Tigers have circled as a major priority in the 2025 cycle down the stretch.
With impressive physical traits and ball skills that have proven to be jaw dropping, Meadows is a coveted player on "The Trail" as a top 10 wideout in America.
Now, he'll wait another week to make a decision with LSU and Notre Dame surging down the stretch as they prepare their final pitch.
Meadows officially visited Baton Rouge this summer after taking a midweek visit to check out Brian Kelly's program.
From there, he took his fair share of visits, but wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has certainly done his due diligence in this one.
Now, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame are the trio of schools that appear to be creating separation from the rest of the pack.
Originally set to decide on July 13th, Meadows delayed his decision with several factors in the mix.
A source on the Notre Dame side confirmed that the Fighting Irish spoke with Meadows at length earlier in the week and presented an impressive NIL package.
From there, we also saw the other finalists, including the Michigan Wolverines, present bigger offers than before.
Now, there's buzz that LSU will battle against both programs down the stretch with a decision seven days away after revealing a new date.
Meadows will take the next week to mull over his options with his camp as the premier programs in America continue surging.
The clock is ticking until the five-star wideout reveals a decision with the Tigers looking to close strong, but it'll certainly be a battle down the stretch with several heavy hitters in the mix.
LSU currently holds one wide receiver pledge in the 2025 cycle with several prized prospects on their radar.
A dive into the lone commitment and a pair of wideouts the Tigers are turning up the heat for:
The Lone 2025 Wide Receiver Commitment: TaRon "ManChild" Francis
TaRon "Manchild" Francis: LSU Commitment
LSU holds a commitment from the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana in Edna Karr superstar TaRon Francis. The New Orleans native has remained loyal to his pledge to the purple and gold with intentions of being the next great receiver out of The Boot.
We've seen Edna Karr High School produce elite-level athletes for years, and for Francis, he has the chance to be next in line.
Francis has continued taking strides in the right direction during his high school career; elevating his status to a Top 10 player in the Bayou State.
Now, he's locked in with the Tigers as the only wideout commitment in the 2025 class to this point, but expect Francis to be joined by a few other electrifying receivers.
The 2025 Targets: Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett
Jaime Ffrench: Five-Star Wideout
French, a five-star wideout with a slew of premier programs battling for his service, will come off of the board this summer.
In June, the coveted LSU target locked in a commitment date for August 30th, his mother's birthday.
French is in the midst of a massive stretch in his recruitment with four official visits taking place during the month of June.
First, it was an LSU visit during the weekend of May 31st. Ffrench arrived in Baton Rouge last Friday for a multi-day stay alongside several of the top targets in the 2025 class.
Then, just one week later, Ffrench has revealed he will shut down his recruitment in the coming months.
With the LSU official visit in the rearview mirror, Ffrench then took a trip to Miami before traveling to Tennessee (June 14) and Texas (June 21).
Weeks ago, it was reported that Texas was the No. 1 school on Ffrench's list, but after a trip to LSU, it left an impression on the sought-after target.
Now, all schools are of equal status with the clock ticking until the prized receiver reveals a decision.
Kaliq Lockett: No. 2 Wide Receiver in America
Lockett will reveal a college decision on August 7th with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State Texas and Alabama rounding out his finalists.
The five-star wideout officially visited all five programs this summer with the Crimson Tide surging down the stretch to lock in an official visit.
Now, the dust is beginning to settle with Lockett now solidifying his commitment plans with a handful of finalists.
LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has kept his foot on the gas for Lockett's services. The Tigers received the first official visit of the summer with Lockett joining five-stars DJ Pickett and Jaime Ffrench in Baton Rouge.
The trio of five-star prospects took in the scenes of Death Valley with LSU making movement in their recruiting process.
For Lockett, the coveted wideout is at the top of Hankton's 2025 Big Board with the program continuing its pursuit.
The No. 2 wide receiver in America reeled in 59 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior this past season at Sachse High.
The Texas Longhorns are currently viewed as the leader for Lockett's services with the hometown program ramping up the push, but LSU will certainly continue swinging for the fences with Lockett at the top of their board.
"His ball skills are just unbelievable," Lockett's high school coach, Mark Behrens, told Texas Football. "He's always working to improve on them... Any time we needed something big, we tried to get it to him. And then he would go make the play."
Now, it's wait and see mode with a decision date locked in place with the Tigers, Longhorns, Aggies, Crimson Tide and Seminoles among Lockett's finalists.
