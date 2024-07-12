The Preview: Pair of LSU Football Targets Set to Reveal College Decisions on Saturday
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will see two targets come off the board on Saturday, July 13th when a pair of Louisiana natives reveal their college decisions.
Destrehan (La.) stars Jhase Thomas and Phillip Wright are set to commit to the programs of their choice with the Bayou Bengals heavily in the mix.
The Tigers are hot on the recruiting trail after landing a handful of commitments in the 2025 cycle over the last few weeks.
Now, another set of 2025 recruits are dialed in on decisions.
The latest buzz surrounding a pair of LSU targets:
Jhase Thomas: Defensive Back
Destrehan (La.) defensive back Jhase Thomas earned an offer from Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after standing out at the LSU Elite Camp.
Now, just weeks later, the Louisiana native has locked in a commitment date for Saturday with five schools in the mix: LSU, Houston, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Colorado.
The 2025 defensive back has been on LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen's radar after several unofficial trips to Baton Rouge over the last few months.
Heading into the summer, it was expected that if Thomas showed out during camps in Death Valley, the offer would be close.
Then, after dominating once again on the camp circuit, the Bayou State star landed an offer from his dream school with the Tigers extending a scholarship.
“Jhase Thomas was definitely someone that commanded a lot of attention from the LSU staff,” On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire said on The Bengal Tiger Podcast. “When I tell you that this cat was offered directly after testing, he quite literally ran his 40, went to the warm-up area to wait for drills to start, the personnel staff ran the numbers to Brian Kelly. He calls Jhase over and boom, that’s it. Offered, done. Before he even works out. Obviously, one of the big questions they had with him going into this was some of the top end speed, overall athleticism and size.”
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder reportedly logged a pair of 40-yard dashes in the 4.4 range while piecing together an impressive all-around performance during drill work.
He's flown up the recruiting rankings after a dominant junior campaign, and now heading into his senior year, he's a four-star prospect with tremendous upside.
LSU has developed an efficient Destrehan to Baton Rouge pipeline over the years with the most recent success story coming from Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson, who just inked the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history, took Death Valley by storm during his time in the purple and gold.
Now, the Tigers continue pursuing prospects from the program just down the road.
We've seen On3 recruiting experts Shea Dixon and Billy Embody log predictions for LSU to win out for Thomas' services.
Now, with a decision 48 hours out, LSU Country has also logged a prediction in favor of the Tigers to secure Thomas in the 2025 class.
The electrifying defensive back, with NFL lineage, has burst on the scene rather quickly for one of the top programs in Louisiana.
The Tigers currently hold zero defensive back commitments in the current recruiting cycle and will continue battling down the stretch in hopes of landing their first in Thomas.
Thomas will reveal a college decision on Saturday, July 13th with Kelly and Co. turning up the heat for one of the top Louisiana prospects on their radar in the 2025 cycle.
Phillip Wright III: Wide Receiver
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Phillip Wright III will reveal a college decision on Saturday, July 13th alongside his teammate, Jhase Thomas
For Wright, he'll choose between a trio of schools with LSU, Michigan and Georgia as his finalists.
The expectation remains that the Wolverines will win out for his services on Saturday, but it won't stop LSU for pushing down the stretch.
The Early Signing Period is in December, and according to a source, the Tigers won't let up for Wright until then. He's a player the LSU coaching staff remains high on and will keep their foot on the gas for until the clock expires.
A 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster, he's a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with premier programs across America pursuing his services. With Michigan the expected commitment choice, LSU will keep turning up the heat down the stretch.
