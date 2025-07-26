2026 Four-Star Power Forward Latrell Almond Has Maryland in His Top Nine
Class of 2026 Four-star power Latrell Allmond from Petersburg, Virginia, has narrowed his school choice down to nine, and Maryland has made his final list. Maryland is in the running along with Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Allmond (6-foot-8, 225 pounds), who plays for Petersburg High School, is the second-ranked player in Virginia, the sixth-ranked power forward, and the No. 30-ranked player nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Scouts are impressed with Allmond’s length, hands, and playing strength. Allmond can score from inside and outside the paint and is great at being a rim protector and rebounder, as shown, as he scored 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting, to go along with six rebounds and four blocked shots against Indiana Elite in the Adidas 3SSB showcase, playing against a team loaded with talent.
Although Maryland entered the picture later in the process, coach Buzz Williams had been recruiting Allmond since his time at Texas A&M.
"Maryland is newer in the picture, but not really," Allmond told 247 Sports. "Coach Buzz [Williams] offered me back when I was in eighth grade, when he was at Texas A&M. Now he's the head coach at Maryland, and we're just rekindling that relationship.”
Now that Allmond has cut down his choices to nine, he has a timeline for when he wants to commit to Maryland:
"I want to make my decision on October 13th, which is my birthday”.
Maryland could secure a significant recruiting victory and land a power forward for the future in Allmond, which would help address their limited returning depth in the frontcourt beyond 2026.
