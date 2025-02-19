Dick Vitale names Michigan basketball as one of his 'Weekly Winners
Every week, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale selects his "Weekly Winner," a prestigious list that includes the Player of the Week, Diaper Dandy, Coach of the Week, and Team of the Week.
This week, Vitale honored the Michigan Wolverines as his Team of the Week, a well-deserved recognition following their impressive six-game winning streak. Vitale highlighted that, along with the winning streak, the Wolverines surpassed the 20-win mark for the first time since 2021 and also secured a top 10 victory for the first time since 2022. These milestones reflect the team’s exceptional play and growth throughout the season. The Wolverines have gelled as a team and seem to have corralled their turnover problem which plagued them early in the season.
Under the leadership of Coach Dusty May, Michigan has been firing on all cylinders, displaying a well-rounded and dominant style of play. The Wolverines have been improving steadily and seem to be peaking at the right time, making them a serious contender as the season nears its final stretch. Their recent success has set the stage for a pivotal matchup against Michigan State this Friday at the Crisler Center.
This showdown between Michigan and Michigan State is expected to be a fierce battle, with both teams wrestling for control of the Big Ten standings. The winner of this crucial game will stand atop the conference, with just a few weeks remaining in regular season play. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and Michigan’s recent form, coupled with their significant wins and home court advantage, makes them a formidable opponent heading into the crucial matchup. It’s clear that Coach May and the Wolverines are ready for the challenge as they look to solidify their place at the top of the Big Ten.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: New OC Chip Lindsey shares No. 1 goal for Wolverines as spring practice approaches
Report: Nation's No. 1 prospect in 2026 sets visit to Michigan Football
Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7