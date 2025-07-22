Big Ten Contender Adds Key Piece After Year-Long Injury Setback
In today's transfer portal era, recruiting pitches often come packaged with guarantees, glitz and grand expectations. But for Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu, she didn't choose Maryland because it promised the most. She chose it because it promised the truth.
After dominating at Gulf Coast State with 16.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game on 73% shooting from the field, the 6-foot-2 forward was one of the top JUCO players in the country. Ozzy-Momodu had her pick of high-major programs with interest from programs across the nation. But it was Maryland and head coach Brenda Frese that felt real.
"They were just real with me," Ozzy-Momodu said on Meet the Terps. "They told me I was going to get this, this, this - but I also had to do this, this and this. Other schools didn't talk to me like that."
Her decision was a reflection of the no-nonsense reputation that coach Frese has built with winning, as well player development and trust.
"[Coach Frese] is not going to sugarcoat,
Ozzy-Momodu said. "That's what I want. I wanted someone who's going to be straightforward with me - not give me false dreams."
Unfortunately, Ozzy-Momodu's debut had to wait. A torn ACL injury in early 2024 forced her to redshirt her first year with the program. Nonetheless, the London native stayed locked in, rehabbing with the goal of becoming a reliable force in Maryland's frontcourt.
Now fully healthy, Ozzy-Momodu enters her senior year healthy, more mature and with a chip on her shoulder. Now she is on a mission to prove that she is still the player the Terps were looking for and also show that sometimes, the best recruiting pitches are the honest ones.
