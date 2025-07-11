Derik Queen notches double-double in NBA Summer League debut
Fans finally got their first look at Derik Queen in action for the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, and it was a promising debut for the 13th overall pick. Despite a shaky start where he went scoreless in the first half (and committed seven turnovers for the game), Queen finished strong, recording a double-double with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 1-of-1 from three-point range, along with 10 rebounds.
After the game, Queen acknowledged the need for improvement moving forward.
"I've got to redeem myself. I know I've got 82 games. Twitter and Instagram are probably going crazy right now. I have to redeem myself for me and all the outside noise," Queen said.
"I feel like I have this game under my belt, and I feel like I'm going to be great next game. It was kind of sloppy in the first half. But a double-double is a double-double. I think I flipped the switch in the second half. I feel like I got the hang of it now."
Queen will have another opportunity to build on his performance this weekend when the Pelicans face the Lakers in Game 2 of their Summer League schedule. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 pm ET on ESPN2.
