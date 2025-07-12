How to watch: Derik Queen and the Pelicans take on Bronny James and the Lakers tonight
Former Maryland star center Derik Queen returns to the court tonight, this time for a class against Bronny James and the LA Lakers. Queen had a solid performance in his NBA Summer League debut for the New Orleans Pelicans this week, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Despite a sloppy start where he was scoreless in the first half, Queen ultimately settled in and put together the first double-double of his NBA career.
Following the game, Queen acknowledged that he needs to improve, particularly after committing seven turnovers.
"I've got to redeem myself. I know I've got 82 games. Twitter and Instagram are probably going crazy right now. I have to redeem myself for me and all the outside noise," Queen said.
"I feel like I have this game under my belt, and I feel like I'm going to be great next game. It was kind of sloppy in the first half. But a double-double is a double-double. I think I flipped the switch in the second half. I feel like I got the hang of it now."
Despite some struggles in his first game, Queen's confidence remains high, and he's looking forward to showcasing his talents to a national audience tonight against the Lakers.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Lakers
- When: 8:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN2
