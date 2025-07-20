Despite A Recent 37-Point Explosion In the NBA Summer League, Jahmir Young Waived By the Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have waived guard Jahmir Young after signing Yuki Kawamura to a two-way contract. This move comes on the heels of a recent 37-point explosion by Young against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 102-96 victory during the 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League. Young, the former 6-2 Maryland Terrapin star, entered the league undrafted last year, signing with the Denver Nuggets to join them in the Summer League. Before being waived, he earned a 10-day exhibition contract and joined their G-League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold.
In the G-League, Young displayed his excellent scoring ability, averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 2.2 steals in 17 games played. Back in February, Young would sign a two-way contract with the Bulls after making headlines with the Grand Rapids, which included a spot in the Up Next Game at All-Star Weekend. He featured mainly in the G-League with the Windy City Bulls, averaging 20.6 points while shooting 44.5% from the field and 39.7 % from three. He would make his NBA debut on March 4 with the Bulls, grabbing a rebound and dishing out an assist in two minutes of play.
Young talked about the debut on Glenn Clark Radio later that month, saying, "For me, it's more motivation. It's exciting to keep going and try to check off that next checkmark." He continued, " I love the game. Deep down, I've always had confidence in myself. I knew I was going to find a way, and God's going to make a way for me."
Young appeared in six games with Chicago, averaging five minutes per contest and scoring 1.8 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.
Before being waived by Chicago, Young displayed an efficient Summer League that saw him score 13 points a game while having shooting splits 50-50-80. Despite being waived, Young should find a suitor that will look to give the 24-year-old another opportunity at his path back to the league.
