Down to 5 schools: Maryland, UConn, Purdue, Indiana, and Arizona, all looking to add 4-Star Prospect

The 2025-26 college basketball season approaches in a couple of months, while most people have their focus on that, there is always the recruitment battle to add young talent for the years to come between programs that never stops. 2026 prospect shooting guard Junior County, hailing from Mount Pleasant, Utah, has narrowed his school selections to four other schools, including Maryland. Coach Buzz Williams and company have some hefty competition to compete with, the back-to-back NCAA champions in 2023 & 2024, the UConn Huskies. The Tommy Lloyd-led Arizona Wildcats are in the mix, and Big Ten Rivals Purdue and Indiana round out the list.
County, the 6'5 "guard, is ranked as the number two shooting guard in the country, the number one prospect in Utah, and the 27th-ranked recruit of the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports.
During Nike's EYBL play for Utah prospects, County averaged 12.3 points, 3.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in 20 games, with a true shooting percentage of 51.5%. During the run, County displayed his ability to spot up and shoot, which many have highlighted as a strength of his game. He has a nice, confident jumper and release that allows him to shoot anywhere on the court. That ability allows him to create opportunities to attack off the dribble, take it to the rack, and score. His development as a two-way scorer has really shined and makes him one of the more skillful offensive player out of the class.
It's a great sign that he has included Maryland on his list of final teams. The Terps officially offered him back in May, and he must have made a good impression on them to remain in his final cut. The only school County has visited so far is Purdue back in May. Hopefully, he is able to visit Maryland soon, and Williams can add a star in the making to the program.
