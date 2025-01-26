Former Maryland basketball star signs new deal in a new setting
After becoming a second-round pick back in 2019, former Maryland basketball star Bruno Fernando has signed a new basketball deal -- but in a different setting. Fernando has signed an overseas contract with Real Madrid CF, the club announced.
"Real Madrid CF has reached an agreement with Bruno Fernando, an Angolan center from Toronto Raptors, which will keep him tied to the club until the end of the 2025-2026 season.
"Trained at the University of Maryland, Bruno Fernando began his career in the NBA in 2019, where he played for the Atlanta Hawks, in two stages, and for the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors. At 26 years old, Bruno Fernando joins Real Madrid to face his first experience in European basketball after 6 seasons in the NBA."
Fernando was in his eighth season of NBA play before he agreed with Real Madrid. The Philadelphia 76ers selected Fernando, but he began his career with the Atlanta Hawks where he played two seasons. He would go on and play with the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, and the Toronto Raptors during his NBA stay.
His best season came back in 2023 during his second stint with the Hawks. The Maryland big man averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 45 games while starting two games. Fernando has a career average of four points and 3.2 rebounds in the league.
Fernando played with the Terrapins for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. During his sophomore season, he put up 13.6 points and over 10 rebounds per game for Maryland. He has the second-best field goal percentage in Maryland men's basketball history connecting on 59.5% of his shots.
