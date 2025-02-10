Former Maryland basketball star cut from NBA roster, set to sign new deal
In a turn of events since being traded to the Washington Wizards, former Maryland basketball star Alex Len will be cut by the Wizards. Once he clears waivers, Len is set to sign with the Indiana Pacers, per the ESPN report. He will provide some frontcourt depth for a team hoping to make a run in the second half.
The former fifth-overall draft pick was dealt by the Sacramento Kings in a three-team trade revolving around guard Marcus Smart.
The 7-foot center appeared in 36 games for the Kings this year averaging 1.4 points per game. He began his career with the Phoenix Suns where he played five years. He has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, and the Toronto Raptors while making stops with both the Kings and Wizards during his career.
Len has a career average of 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. With being the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, Len hasn't lived up to the billing. He had one season in which he averaged over double digits. Back in 2018, he averaged 11.1 points for the Hawks.
Len's tenure with Maryland was marked by significant growth and flashes that hinted at his future professional potential. Standing at 7-foot-1, the Ukrainian center joined Maryland for the 2011-2012 season. His freshman year saw him average 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game over 22 appearances and 11 starts.
