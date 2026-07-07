Former Terps In The 2026 NBA Summer League

The 2026 NBA Draft has come and gone, and the free agency period began last week. NBA clubs are looking to make moves to improve and reshape their roster in hopes of dethroning the defending 2025 NBA Champion, New York Knicks.

Now the attention shifts to those very rookies selected in the NBA Draft, and to younger returning talent already on NBA or G-League rosters looking to make a name for themselves in hopes of making the active roster.

There are a few familiar names from College Park participating in this year's summer play, so let's take a look at how they're doing and which teams they are on.

Miami Heat Guard Jahmir Young

Young returns for the second straight year in the NBA Summer League play, this time representing South Beach. Last season, Young was on the Chicago Bulls, where he had a solid summer, highlighted by a 40-point outburst against the Milwaukee Bucks in a comeback victory.

Young eventually earned a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, where he spent most of last season with their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Young was one of the best players in the G League, averaging 26 points (shooting 47% from the field & 37.6% from three), with 4.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.6 steals in 25 games.

Young earned himself a standard contract after his performance during the regular season; however, the Heat declined his option this season, largely due to the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo and salary restructuring.

Now Young looks to prove his worth once again, for a roster that lacks a lot of experience in the backcourt outside of Tim Hardaway Jr and Davion Mitchell.

Game One: Vs. Spurs on July 3rd (California Classic) - Young led all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding three rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Jahmir Young SHINED tonight ✨



21 PTS

4 AST

3 STL

3 3PM

8-13 FGM



Miami secures the W in California Classic action! pic.twitter.com/iWPzIbqY3a — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) July 4, 2026

Game Two: Vs. Lakers on July 5th (California Classic) - Young played 24 minutes, finishing with 14 points, two three-pointers, and five rebounds.

Game Three: Vs. Warriors on July 6th (California Classic) - DNP

San Antonio Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Yes, Gillespie finished his NCAA career at Tennessee, but he was a Terp at one point during that magical 2024-25 run with the group dubbed the "Crab Five," bringing excitement and fans to College Park.

The San Antonio Spurs selected Gillespie in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft with the 42nd overall pick.

Gillespie provides San Antonio with two-way play, a familiar trait with their backcourt players that fit head coach Mitch Johnson's style. Gillespie has three-way scoring ability, which is not in question, and he also makes up for his lack of size with physical play on the defensive end.

Game One: Vs. Heat on July 3rd (California Classic) - Funny enough, Gillespie and Young met on the opening day of the California Classic. Gillespie struggled with his shot, scoring only 10 points on under 20% shooting, but still grabbed four boards, dished out eight assists, and had three steals.

Game Two: Vs. Warriors on July 5th (California Classic) - Gillespie played 22 minutes, scoring nine points and dishing out four assists.

Game Three: Vs. Lakers on July 6th (California Classic) - This game was Gillespie's best offensive performance yet, leading San Antonio with 19 points and displaying his consistent shooting touch, knocking down five 3-pointers, and adding six assists and two steals.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie tonight:



• 19 points

• 6 assists

• 2 steals

• 5/9 3PM

• 7/14 FG pic.twitter.com/lCV0u55DJ4 — Bala (@BalaPattySZN) July 7, 2026

New Orleans Pelicans Forward Solomon Washington

Washington and the Pelicans will not hit the floor until play opens up in Las Vegas. Washington signed with his hometown NBA team as an undrafted free agent and will look to earn a two-way deal. It'll be interesting to see what Washington can do against some top-end talent out of the 2026 class. But Washington's collegiate experience, hustle, and defensive intangibles will make allow him to make plays.

His teammate and former Terps freshman sensation Derik Queen will not join him in Vegas, as the Pelicans elected to hold the second-year big man out as he's already proven to be a key staple in the future plans of the franchise.

"It's surreal. Growing up in New Orleans Lousiana, you want to play for LSU, the Pelicans, the Saints. For them to give me that call, it was emotional. Me and my mom shed a tear. It's an opportunity to get better"



-- Solomon Washington on getting the call from the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/8PANDlJqUc — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) July 6, 2026

Washington Wizards Forward/Center Julian Reese

After spending time with the Lakers in last year's Summer League, Reese inked a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors in the Fall, where he spent the entire stint with the Raptors 905 in the G League. But then his hometown team, the Washington Wizards, came calling in late April after injuries to its front court.

Reese made the most of his time, notching five strong double-doubles in 13 games, including a career day where he finished with 18 points and 20 rebounds against the Utah Jazz in March. 25th.

Reese now holds a two-way deal in D.C. and will play for the club in Vegas alongside No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa.

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.