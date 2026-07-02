Former Terps Men's Basketball Assistant Becomes Next Capital City Go-Go Head Coach

On June 25th, the Washington Wizards announced the hiring of their newest head coach for the Capital City Go-Go, their G League affiliate. Washington is hiring 31-year-old Tevon Saddler to man its G League team.

Saddler served as the director of player personnel at Maryland during the 2022-23 season. After a successful three-year stint as HC at Nicholls State where he went 54-46, he’s now headed home https://t.co/1mjjiTyhFg — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) June 25, 2026

For Saddler, it's a homecoming for the Aberdeen, Maryland, native, who's now tied with the Washington Wizards and quickly ascending the coaching ranks.

During the search process, it was apparent that the Wizards were considering at least nine other prospects for the position, with Saddler ultimately winning out for the job.

Before accepting his latest opportunity in the Nation's Capital, Saddler was the head coach of the Nicholls Colonels men's basketball team for three seasons (2022-2025).

During that span, Saddler compiled an overall record of 54-46 while excelling in conference play, posting a 38-22 mark in the Southland Conference.

However, Saddler and his team's final season ended in the quarterfinals of the Southland Conference Tournament against UTRGV.

Before his head coaching stint at Nicholls, Saddler served as a Director of Player Personnel on former Maryland men's basketball head coach Kevin Willard's staff during the 2022-23 season.

It was during that season that Jahmir Young and Julian Reese led the Terps into the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they ultimately fell to No. 1 Alabama. Young, in his first season with the Terps, developed into a top-three-level scorer within the program, and Reese planted the seeds for becoming a key staple for years to come.

Ultimately, Saddler's coaching career began as a graduate assistant at South Alabama in 2018-19, then as director of basketball operations at Nicholls State from 2019-2021, and as an assistant coach at McNeese State in 2021-22.

Saddler played college basketball for three seasons (two at UNC Greensboro & his third and final season at Nicholls State). During his playing career, Saddler, the 6-foot-6 guard, averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 steals on 43% shooting from the field and 77% shooting at the free-throw line.

Saddler now joins the Go-Go and will look to maintain the club's success since joining the G League in the 2018-19 season. Which has compiled 20+ wins and .500 or above winning seasons in 5 out of 7 seasons of existence. They haven't found much postseason success, winning only twice in 6 games.

The Go-Go have had many call-ups to the NBA from their players, such as Reese last season, who Saddler has a history with in College Park; Chasson Randle; Chris Chiozza; Jordan Goodwin (who's signed an extension with the Phoenix Suns this NBA offseason); and Quenton Jackson.

During the past two seasons, current members of the Wizards roster have developed down in the G League, becoming important pieces at some point on the roster, such as Sharife Cooper, Leaky Black, Will Riley, Jahmir Watkins, Tristian Vukcevic, and Justin Champagnie.

Saddler will look to continue that trend in D.C., using his ability to work with and improve players to garner more opportunities.

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