Four-Star guard Darius Bivins is working on a visit with Maryland
Point guard Darius Bivins has six official visits planned within the next two months:
- Stanford: (Sep 18th)
- USF: (Oct 11th)
- Rutgers: (Oct 17th)
- VCU: (Oct 22nd)
- Harvard: (Oct 22nd)
- Houston: (Oct 31st)
- Texas Tech: (Nov 7th)
Bivins is looking to add Maryland to the list of official visits.
The Terps officially offered Bivins back on May 26th.
Earlier this month, when speaking to Adam Zagoria of the ZAGSBLOG in an interview, Bivins had this to say about Maryland
“Coach [Wabissa] Bedeis the main one recruiting me and me and him have a great relationship, Coach Buzz [Williams] lets his guards play and do their thing which is what they have expressed to me, and it’s super close to home which is a plus, excited to watch them play this year given they are in a new conference.”
The 5-11 guard hails from Alexandria, Virginia, where he played high school basketball at Bishop O'Connell. 247 Sports ranked him the 84th prospect in the country, the eighth point guard, and the fifth overall prospect out of Virginia.
247 Sports' director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein, described Bivins game:
"He's undersized and not a dynamic athlete, but his overlap of skill and feel for the game is among the very best in the class. He can dance with his handle and string together rhythmic combo-moves as if he were in an individual workout. He only needs the slightest bit of separation in order to splash tough shots with deep range. Inside the lane, he’s extremely crafty with a great left hand, advanced floater game, and a ton of tricks. He’s also a very talented passer who led 3SSB in assists for most of the season, before finishing at just under 5 per game."