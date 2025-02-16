All terrapins

HOW TO WATCH: No. 25 Maryland vs. Iowa

The No. 25 Maryland Terrapins return to the Xfinity Center for a matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes

Chris Breiler

Maryland Basketball
In this story:

The No. 25 Maryland Terrapins return to the Xfinity Center tonight for a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Terps have won six of the last seven games and are looking to close out the final stretch of the season strong. Sunday's matchup against the Hawkeyes is the first of a three game homestand that also includes matchups against USC and No. 11 Michigan State.

Here's how to catch today's action:

  • Who: No. 25 Maryland vs Iowa
  • Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, MD
  • When: 5:00 pm ET
  • TV: FS1

Via UMTerps.com:

At home this season, the Terps have won 11 straight games including six consecutive Big Ten games. Four of Maryland's final six regular-season games will come at home. Maryland is averaging 82.8 points per game and are outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game. The bulk of Maryland's offense has been bolstered by fast starts as the Terps average 41.5 points in the first half of games. That ranks fourth nationally and is the best average for a Big Ten team over the last 15 seasons.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball