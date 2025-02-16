HOW TO WATCH: No. 25 Maryland vs. Iowa
The No. 25 Maryland Terrapins return to the Xfinity Center tonight for a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Terps have won six of the last seven games and are looking to close out the final stretch of the season strong. Sunday's matchup against the Hawkeyes is the first of a three game homestand that also includes matchups against USC and No. 11 Michigan State.
Here's how to catch today's action:
- Who: No. 25 Maryland vs Iowa
- Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, MD
- When: 5:00 pm ET
- TV: FS1
Via UMTerps.com:
At home this season, the Terps have won 11 straight games including six consecutive Big Ten games. Four of Maryland's final six regular-season games will come at home. Maryland is averaging 82.8 points per game and are outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game. The bulk of Maryland's offense has been bolstered by fast starts as the Terps average 41.5 points in the first half of games. That ranks fourth nationally and is the best average for a Big Ten team over the last 15 seasons.
