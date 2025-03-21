All terrapins

HOW TO WATCH: No. 4 Maryland vs No. 13 Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 4-seed Maryland Terrapins are back in action tonight, taking on 13-seed Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Terps enter the matchup having won four of their last five, and eight of their last 10 games. Led by what is arguably the best starting unit in the country, Maryland features a big man duo of Derik Queen (B10 Freshman of the Year) and Julian Reese, with both guys accounting for an impressive 14 double-doubles this season. The Terrapin squad also features a guard trio of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel - with all three guys averaging over 12 ppg this season.

Maryland's consistency on both ends of the floor is one of the many reasons why analysts view the Terps as a team that can make a run at the Final Four.

Grand Canyon also enters tonight's matchup riding plenty of momentum, having won nine of its last 10 games (15 of its last 17). The Antelopes are led by senior forward Jakobe Coles, who averages a team-high 14.8 ppg, and four of Grand Canyon's starting five average double-figures in scoring on the season. With GCU winning their first-ever NCAA Tournament game last season over 5-seed Saint Mary's, there's plenty of confidence among this group that they can replicate that success this year.

How to watch:

  • Who: 4 Maryland vs 13 Grand Canyon
  • Where: Seattle, WA
  • When: 4:35 pm ET
  • TV: TBS

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball