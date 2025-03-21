HOW TO WATCH: No. 4 Maryland vs No. 13 Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament
The 4-seed Maryland Terrapins are back in action tonight, taking on 13-seed Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Terps enter the matchup having won four of their last five, and eight of their last 10 games. Led by what is arguably the best starting unit in the country, Maryland features a big man duo of Derik Queen (B10 Freshman of the Year) and Julian Reese, with both guys accounting for an impressive 14 double-doubles this season. The Terrapin squad also features a guard trio of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel - with all three guys averaging over 12 ppg this season.
Maryland's consistency on both ends of the floor is one of the many reasons why analysts view the Terps as a team that can make a run at the Final Four.
Grand Canyon also enters tonight's matchup riding plenty of momentum, having won nine of its last 10 games (15 of its last 17). The Antelopes are led by senior forward Jakobe Coles, who averages a team-high 14.8 ppg, and four of Grand Canyon's starting five average double-figures in scoring on the season. With GCU winning their first-ever NCAA Tournament game last season over 5-seed Saint Mary's, there's plenty of confidence among this group that they can replicate that success this year.
How to watch:
- Who: 4 Maryland vs 13 Grand Canyon
- Where: Seattle, WA
- When: 4:35 pm ET
- TV: TBS
