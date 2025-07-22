Legendary Terps Basketball Coach Gary Williams Attends Maryland Practice
Current Maryland Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams and his staff had a special guest at this morning's practice session with the team. Legendary former head coach Gary Williams was present at today's practice; he got a chance to speak with players, coaches, and observe the overall practice.
Gary Williams, before becoming the legendary coach he's remembered as, was a former Terrapin player himself, starting as a point guard from 1965 to 1968 under coach Bud Millikan. Williams made a huge return to College Park on June 13, 1989, when he was hired as the new Terps men's basketball head coach. Before his return, he had head coaching stints with American, Boston College, and Ohio State. He immediately took a team that won only nine games but finished last in the ACC the previous year, before doubling that total to nine wins and reaching the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.
Over his prolific coaching career, Williams built a prestigious resume from 1989 to his retirement in 2011. The Terps had reached the NCAA Tournament 14 times, clinched seven Sweet Sixteen appearances, two Final Four stints, and the major goal of all-National Champions in the 2002 season. From 93 to 03, the Terps appeared in the NCAA tournament every season, displaying the dominance and consistency that his teams played with.
He achieved many coaching accolades, highlighted by being named a Naismith National Coach of the Year Finalist (1995, 1997, 2002) and National Coach of the Year in 2002 (Basketball America, CBSSportsline.com). He's also the fourth-winningest NCAA men's basketball head coach of all time, amassing 649 career wins with four different colleges( American, Boston College, Ohio State, and Maryland).
Williams responded to his appearance at the practice on X formerly known as Twitter below;
It's great to see alumni and legends still coming to College Park and being around the newer generation year in and year out.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Jordan McNair's legacy: federal bill aims to protect young athletes
Maryland target Aiden Derkack impresses at EYBL camp Thursday night
Maryland QB battle heating up with former UCLA Bruins backup
NFL coaching legend Jon Gruden talks Maryland Football, Basketball
Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee says he'll also play wide receiver in college