BREAKING: Maryland Basketball adds another transfer portal target from Texas A&M
The Maryland Terrapins made another addition to the basketball program on Wednesday, and it's another transfer with a connection to head coach Buzz Williams. Texas A&M transfer Andre Mills officially announced his commitment to the Terrapins, making him the third former Aggie to transfer to Maryland.
The 6-4 guard redshirted during his freshman campaign with Texas A&M and was a Top-90 recruit in the 2024 class.
Mills Joins former Aggie teammates Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington as the three Texas A&M transfers to Maryland at this point. But with Buzz Williams needing to replace the entire Terrapin roster from the 2024-25 season, his work in the portal is far from over.
