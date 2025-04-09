All terrapins

BREAKING: Maryland Basketball adds another transfer portal target from Texas A&M

Maryland head coach Buzz Williams continues to target his players from Texas A&M in the transfer portal.

Chris Breiler

Maryland Basketball
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins made another addition to the basketball program on Wednesday, and it's another transfer with a connection to head coach Buzz Williams. Texas A&M transfer Andre Mills officially announced his commitment to the Terrapins, making him the third former Aggie to transfer to Maryland.

The 6-4 guard redshirted during his freshman campaign with Texas A&M and was a Top-90 recruit in the 2024 class.

Mills Joins former Aggie teammates Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington as the three Texas A&M transfers to Maryland at this point. But with Buzz Williams needing to replace the entire Terrapin roster from the 2024-25 season, his work in the portal is far from over.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland basketball adds former Kansas Jayhawk from transfer portal

Maryland Basketball faces major overhaul with entirely new roster and coaching staff

Maryland basketball contacts Big Ten transfer starter

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball