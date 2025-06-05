Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen almost falls out of 'Lottery Pick' status in latest NBA mock draft
Following the NCAA Tournament, Maryland basketball big man Derik Queen was once considered a top-five pick ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. But the NBA Combine did Queen no justice. The star freshman ran slowly and lacked the athleticism to impress NBA scouts. While Maryland fans know the talent is there, NBA scouts are going to need to see more before banking on their team to take Queen super high.
In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman has Queen falling to No. 13 and being selected by the Atlanta Hawks.
Derik Queen didn’t help his stock at the NBA combine, posting the slowest sprint time since 2022 and ranking second-to-last in lane agility, the shuttle run and both vertical jumps. These results could give top-10 teams pause and open the door for a late-lottery team to land the most skilled true big man in this class.- Jonathan Wasserman (Bleacher Report)
For Atlanta, Queen would offer another reliable half-court option. He’s polished in the post, capable of handling the ball in space and adds value as a high-IQ passer.
The former five-star recruit signed with Maryland over a ton of other top-tier programs. He led the Terrapins to the NCAA Tournament and won them the game in the Round of 32 against Colorado State. During his lone year with Maryland, he averaged 16.5 points and grabbed nine rebounds per game.
Queen was never a great 3-point shooter, but that's one area he can improve on. However, he will have to show more athleticism, or a sign of things to come with his jump shot. Either way, Queen will likely make whichever team that chooses him happy. He is a great half-court player, and can bang around with anyone in the paint.
