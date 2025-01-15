Maryland Basketball leads nation in 'kill shots' according to latest analytics
The Maryland Terrapins are starting to assert themselves as a real player in the Big Ten conference this season, as evidenced by a 13-4 overall record and a 3-3 record in conference play. After two consecutive road losses against Washington and No. 9 Oregon, the Terrapins returned home and defeated No. 22 UCLA and Minnesota. While the Terps looked dominant against the Bruins, they had to battle their way back from a first half deficit to top the Golden Gophers.
On Wednesday, EvanMiya.com shared an interesting graph that provides some great insight into Maryland's success so far this season. Out of 75 teams, the Terrapins are No. 1 in the nation in total 'kill shots,' or double-digit scoring runs of 10 points or more during the season. Through 17 games, Maryland leads the country with 22 scoring runs of 10 points or more. With an offense that can put up points in a hurry, it's easy to see why its translating into wins on the hardwood for the Terrapins.
While 22 scoring runs of 10 or more points is impressive, Maryland has also surrendered just four scoring runs of 10 or more points during that same stretch. This is an indication of a team that plays well on both ends of the court, preventing opponents from finding a rhythm offensively.
The Terrapins will look to continue their momentum into Thursday's road matchup at Northwestern, facing a Wildcats team that is 10-6 and in 16th place in the conference. It's another opportunity for the Terps to take a step forward in their quest for a conference championship and a strong run in March. Head coach Kevin Willard has been big on not having any letdown performances against lower ranked teams, and Maryland will certainly be tested on that front when they take the court in Evanston on Thursday night.
You can catch Maryland and Northwestern on Thursday at 9:00 pm ET on BTN.
