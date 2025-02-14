Maryland Basketball: NBC analyst thinks Terrapins are a Final Four team
Having won six of the last seven, the Maryland Terrapins are starting to look like a legitimate threat for a deep run in March. The most recent impressive performance came Thursday night, where the Terps walked into Lincoln and held off a pesky Cornhusker squad en route to an 83-75 victory.
All five of Maryland's starters finished the game in double-figures, and true freshman center Derik Queen led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Terps shot an incredible 63.6 percent in the second half and 58.5 percent for the game. Maryland also scored 42 of its 83 points in the paint, highlighting just how effective the Terps are in getting high percentage shots.
Following the win, NBC college basketball analyst Matt McCall said he believes that the Terps are a team that can make a deep run in March.
"This team is 11th in the country in total offense and 32 in total defense," McCall said. "That's a recipe for a lot of wins."
That efficiency on both ends of the floor is something that was recently highlighted this week, indicating that the Terps are one of a small group of teams that are positioned for a championship run.
"This team is for real. When you get to this point in time in the season, especially when you're playing on the road, find a way to win the game. That's all that matters. Find a way to win the game, and that's what they did today."
"This is a team that... the way they're built, the way they're playing on both ends of the floor and how battle tested they're going to be because of the Big Ten, this is a team that could definitely make a second weekend appearance in the NCAA tournament. But I would not be shocked if this team can get to the Final Four."
McCall is certainly not the only analyst taking note of what's happening in College Park. The Terps appear to be peaking at the right time, have one of the best starting units in all of college basketball, and the road woes that seemed to plague them early in the season are all but gone.
