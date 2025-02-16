Maryland basketball reveals uniforms for Sunday's game against Iowa, Injury report notes
Maryland men's basketball will battle Iowa later on Sunday in the lone matchup between the Terrapins and the Hawkeyes. Maryland has won six of its last seven games and the Terrapins are climbing in the Big Ten standings. The Terps are just 2.5 games behind Michigan -- who leads the conference -- entering Sunday.
Iowa is just 5-8 in conference play and the Terrapins are big favorites against Iowa. Maryland will get a little extra help on the court for the game, as well. Forward Tafara Gapare missed the last game against Nebraska, but he isn't on the injury report ahead of the game against Iowa. Maryland is expected to get one of its main contributors off the bench back.
The Terps have also revealed what they will look like on Sunday. Maryland is going with the all-white look. White jersey and shorts for the game against Iowa.
Maryland and Iowa will tip at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.
