All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Terrapins send strong message with road win over No. 17 Michigan

With tournament play on the horizon, the Maryland Terrapins are peaking at the right time.

Chris Breiler

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering Wednesday's road matchup against No. 17 Michigan, history wasn't on the side of the Terrapins. Although the Terps have established themselves as one of the top teams in the Big Ten this season, they hadn't experienced a road win in Ann Arbor in nearly eight years. And with the Wolverines playing for at least a share of the regular season Big Ten championship, it was expected to be an uphill battle for the Terrapins.

But right from the tip, it quickly became clear that this Maryland team came prepared and ready for battle. The Terps took control early, built an 11 point lead, and held the Wolverines to a season-low 22 points in the first half. And while the Wolverines made several runs at a potential comeback in the second half, the Terps always seemed to have a big answer that would kill any momentum Michigan was building.

Maryland Basketball
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, the Terps got another solid effort from the starting five, accounting for 67 or Maryland's 71 points. Rodney Rice led the way with 19 points (including 4/9 from beyond the arc), while Selton Miguel and Derik Queen both added 17 points each.

With a strong showing on both ends of the floor, on the road, and against one of the best teams the Big Ten has to offer, the Maryland Terrapins sent an emphatic message to the college basketball world: They're for real.

The Terps have now won 10 of their last 12 games, including back-to-back road wins against Penn State and No. 17 Michigan. Head coach Kevin Willard seems to have his team peaking at the right time, and there's no weakness when it comes to Maryland's starting five. As a favorite for both the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament, the Terps are primed to make March an unforgettable month.

Maryland Basketball
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball