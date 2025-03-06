Maryland Basketball: Terrapins send strong message with road win over No. 17 Michigan
Entering Wednesday's road matchup against No. 17 Michigan, history wasn't on the side of the Terrapins. Although the Terps have established themselves as one of the top teams in the Big Ten this season, they hadn't experienced a road win in Ann Arbor in nearly eight years. And with the Wolverines playing for at least a share of the regular season Big Ten championship, it was expected to be an uphill battle for the Terrapins.
But right from the tip, it quickly became clear that this Maryland team came prepared and ready for battle. The Terps took control early, built an 11 point lead, and held the Wolverines to a season-low 22 points in the first half. And while the Wolverines made several runs at a potential comeback in the second half, the Terps always seemed to have a big answer that would kill any momentum Michigan was building.
Once again, the Terps got another solid effort from the starting five, accounting for 67 or Maryland's 71 points. Rodney Rice led the way with 19 points (including 4/9 from beyond the arc), while Selton Miguel and Derik Queen both added 17 points each.
With a strong showing on both ends of the floor, on the road, and against one of the best teams the Big Ten has to offer, the Maryland Terrapins sent an emphatic message to the college basketball world: They're for real.
The Terps have now won 10 of their last 12 games, including back-to-back road wins against Penn State and No. 17 Michigan. Head coach Kevin Willard seems to have his team peaking at the right time, and there's no weakness when it comes to Maryland's starting five. As a favorite for both the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament, the Terps are primed to make March an unforgettable month.
