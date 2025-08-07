Maryland battling Indiana, Purdue and UConn for top guard who sets fall visit
2026 four-star point guard Adolph “Junior” County has scheduled his official visit to Maryland for Sept. 19, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals. Maryland is among County’s top five schools, along with Arizona, Indiana, Purdue, and UConn. He already visited Purdue earlier this summer. His other official visits are as follows:
Indiana: Weekend of Sept. 5
Arizona: Weekend of Sept. 12
Maryland: Weekend of Sept. 19
UConn: Weekend of Sept 26
According to On3’s Prediction Machine, Arizona leads with a 19.2 percent chance to land County, followed by Purdue at 16.8 percent. Indiana and Maryland are tied at 12 percent each. However, Texas A&M is also in the mix with 16.8 percent, despite not making his top five schools.
County (6-foot-5, 175 pounds) averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for Utah Prospects on the Nike EYBL circuit this past summer.
Earlier this summer, County told On3 that he sees himself as a well-rounded player who is productive on both ends of the court.
“I’m a big guard who plays both ends and is a three-level scorer and decision maker.” County said of his game.
“I’m an all-around type of player. I can play defense and offense; I can shoot, pull up, get to the rim, apply defensive pressure, and block shots. You know, I do a little bit of everything. My strength is what has really helped me. It has been what has helped me get to that next level this season.”
His self-assessment matches On3 National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw’s scouting report from the EYBL Memphis circuit this summer.
“Junior County is a bigger guard. He plays with a great pace and is capable of affecting a game in a number of ways. He is not the most dynamic player on the ball, but he takes care of possessions, which brings value. While he is an average athlete, he shot the ball well from three here and finished the weekend with a better than 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.”
County also spoke about Maryland and coach Buzz Williams when discussing his top five schools. Williams has continued to recruit him since coming to Maryland from Texas A&M:
“I have a great relationship with Coach Buzz and the other coaches, and they play fast."
Consistent communication has been the key in the county's recruiting, as he has regular phone calls on Zoom. Williams talks about his new home in College Park.
"Maryland has definitely been consistent," County told IMS. "We've been getting on a lot of Zooms, and they've been showing me things about their new campus since moving from Texas A&M."
Maryland will have an opportunity to impress County on his visit next month to get a crucial recruiting win and add to its 2026 recruiting class. One that currently includes only Austin Brown, a three-star small forward from Lufkin, Texas.