Maryland fans boo Kevin Willard ahead of Sweet Sixteen matchup (WATCH)
The situation with Kevin Willard and the Maryland fanbase has officially reached a boiling point. As the team was heading off to the Sweet Sixteen matchup against 1-seed Florida on Thursday, Willard was booed by some of the Maryland fans who had gathered to cheer on the team. Not exactly an expected reception when your team is competing for a shot at the Elite Eight.
You can see it in the video below.
Willard's future at Maryland has been in question over the last two weeks. It began ahead of the round one matchup against Grand Canyon, where Willard was extremely transparent with his thoughts during a press conference. He made it crystal clear that things needed to change at Maryland in order for him to feel good about the job, specifically as it relates to NIL and revenue sharing. During that same press conference, Willard also announced the departure of former AD Damon Evans before the school had made it official.
Those comments raised a lot of eyebrows among Maryland fans, but most of them were in Willard's corner at that point. His goal was to make sure that the Terrapins were competitive in today's college basketball landscape, and it sounded like he was doing everything he could to fight for it.
But in recent days, that support from the fanbase has now turned to frustration. After being so transparent a week ago, Willard's reluctance to commit to Maryland publicly has led to further speculation - particularly as it relates to the head coaching vacancy at Villanova.
It remains to bee seen what the future holds for Willard, but it's getting harder and harder to see a scenario that keeps him in College Park. And with fans now openly calling for Willard to be fired as his team prepares for a Sweet Sixteen matchup tonight, it feels like the writing is on the wall.
