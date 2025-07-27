All terrapins

Former Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw helps Chicago Cubs keep pace in pennant race

Shaw blasts a two-run home run in Cubs victory over crosstown rivals

Brandon Walker

Jul 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) celebrates his two-run home run with second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) celebrates his two-run home run with second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs are in a tie for first place in the National League Central, and that is in no small part thanks to former Maryland third baseman Matt Shaw.

The 23-year-old rookie smashed a two-run homer off of Craig Horton in a 6-1 victory over its cross-town rivals, the Chicago White Sox, on Saturday night. Shaw took a 1-1 pitch with Nico Hoerner on first base, and he blasted it 388 feet to left field in the top of the seventh inning to put the Cubs up 3-0. He also drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to put the Cubs up 6-0.

Shaw is batting .226 in his rookie season, including six home runs and 13 runs batted in. However, he has been hot since the All-Star break, when he is 10-for-20 with three home runs.

Shaw was the 13th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Cubs and spent the 2024 season between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, where he hit .284 with 21 home runs, 19 doubles, four triples, 71 RBI, and recorded 31 stolen bases. He had an on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentage of .867 during his minor league career.

Shaw was named the Southern League Most Valuable Player, a Baseball America Double-A All-Star, and to the Southern League Post-Season All-Star team.

While playing at Maryland, Shaw was named the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2023, a Consensus First-Team All-American, and won the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award for the best collegiate shortstop. He also earned First Team All-Big Ten Honors in 2022 and 2023 and was named a freshman All-American in 2021.

The Cubs will try to win the weekend series against the White Sox on Sunday.

Sha
Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) hits a two-run home run . Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025

Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps

Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist

Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland

Published
Brandon Walker
BRANDON WALKER

Brandon is a lifelong sports long sports fanatic with over a decade in sports media. He's a Prince George’s County, Maryland native who has spent most of his adult life in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. After getting his start as an intern with Sportsradio 93.7 the fan in Pittsburgh, he covered high school sports for TribTotalMedia, covered Pittsburgh Athletics for Pittsburgh Sports Report, Pittsburgh Sports Now (Penn State coverage), and was credentialed for the 2022 season for the New Pittsburgh Courier. Brandon is now covering HBCU Sports for Urban Media Today, as well covering the Terps for Maryland on SI.

Home/Inside Black & Gold