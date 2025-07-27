Former Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw helps Chicago Cubs keep pace in pennant race
The Chicago Cubs are in a tie for first place in the National League Central, and that is in no small part thanks to former Maryland third baseman Matt Shaw.
The 23-year-old rookie smashed a two-run homer off of Craig Horton in a 6-1 victory over its cross-town rivals, the Chicago White Sox, on Saturday night. Shaw took a 1-1 pitch with Nico Hoerner on first base, and he blasted it 388 feet to left field in the top of the seventh inning to put the Cubs up 3-0. He also drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to put the Cubs up 6-0.
Shaw is batting .226 in his rookie season, including six home runs and 13 runs batted in. However, he has been hot since the All-Star break, when he is 10-for-20 with three home runs.
Shaw was the 13th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Cubs and spent the 2024 season between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, where he hit .284 with 21 home runs, 19 doubles, four triples, 71 RBI, and recorded 31 stolen bases. He had an on-base plus slugging (OPS) percentage of .867 during his minor league career.
Shaw was named the Southern League Most Valuable Player, a Baseball America Double-A All-Star, and to the Southern League Post-Season All-Star team.
While playing at Maryland, Shaw was named the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2023, a Consensus First-Team All-American, and won the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award for the best collegiate shortstop. He also earned First Team All-Big Ten Honors in 2022 and 2023 and was named a freshman All-American in 2021.
The Cubs will try to win the weekend series against the White Sox on Sunday.
