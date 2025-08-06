Maryland Recruiting: 2027 four-star PG Reese Alston talks Maryland
The new head coach at Maryland is actively recruiting 2027 four-star Texas point guard Reese Alston from Second Baptist Prep School in Houston, Texas.
Alston (6-foot-2, 160 pounds) is the third-ranked player in Texas, the second-ranked point guard, and the No. 14-ranked player nationally, according to Rivals Industry Rankings. He was a standout at the Puma Pro16 16U circuit over the summer, averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 assists per game playing for the Cooz Elite program.
Alston feels that being on the scouting circuit this summer has made him a more well-rounded player, particularly in terms of being part of a team, as he models his game after Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.
“I can see the improvement in my game, just in how I’m being more of a team player this summer,” Alston told Jamie Shaw, Senior National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals. “I’m bringing the energy every time I step on the floor, just being there for my teammates and coaches whenever they need that. I like to watch Darius Garland; I like him a lot, just his craftiness. I like all the crafty guards, like Jamal Crawford, too, players like that.”
Alston has received offers from top schools in all the Power Four conferences recently and is currently considering his options.
“I recently got offered by Maryland, Florida State, Texas, Rhode Island, Purdue, Houston, and schools like that.”
Alston also discussed the relationship he formed with Coach Williams during his time in College Station, when he mentioned Maryland.
“I know Coach Buzz (Williams) and his coaching staff come from Texas A&M. They built a great program over there, so I know what they could bring. Just fast-paced offense is what I like, so.”
Alston has not scheduled a visit to Maryland yet, and he doesn’t plan on ramping up his recruiting process until after his junior season, after he mentioned another big-name school that has recently given him a look.
“I definitely want to start focusing on my recruiting like junior year, after-school ball,” Alston said. “Kentucky is another school I’m hearing from, a little.
“I want to play for a coach that believes in me and at a place that feels like home. It doesn’t matter how close it is or how far I have to go, but just whatever they offer, whatever I feel like I fit best in.”