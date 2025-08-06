All terrapins

Maryland Recruiting: 2027 four-star PG Reese Alston talks Maryland

Alston is the second-ranked point guard in the country, according the Rivals. The Texas product has Houston, Kentucky, Purdue, and Texas along with Maryland in the recruiting battle.

Brandon Walker

March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half against the Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams reacts during the first half against the Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The new head coach at Maryland is actively recruiting 2027 four-star Texas point guard Reese Alston from Second Baptist Prep School in Houston, Texas.

Alston (6-foot-2, 160 pounds) is the third-ranked player in Texas, the second-ranked point guard, and the No. 14-ranked player nationally, according to Rivals Industry Rankings. He was a standout at the Puma Pro16 16U circuit over the summer, averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 assists per game playing for the Cooz Elite program.

Alston feels that being on the scouting circuit this summer has made him a more well-rounded player, particularly in terms of being part of a team, as he models his game after Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.

“I can see the improvement in my game, just in how I’m being more of a team player this summer,” Alston told Jamie Shaw, Senior National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals. “I’m bringing the energy every time I step on the floor, just being there for my teammates and coaches whenever they need that. I like to watch Darius Garland; I like him a lot, just his craftiness. I like all the crafty guards, like Jamal Crawford, too, players like that.”

Alston has received offers from top schools in all the Power Four conferences recently and is currently considering his options.

“I recently got offered by Maryland, Florida State, Texas, Rhode Island, Purdue, Houston, and schools like that.”

Alston also discussed the relationship he formed with Coach Williams during his time in College Station, when he mentioned Maryland.

“I know Coach Buzz (Williams) and his coaching staff come from Texas A&M. They built a great program over there, so I know what they could bring. Just fast-paced offense is what I like, so.”

Alston has not scheduled a visit to Maryland yet, and he doesn’t plan on ramping up his recruiting process until after his junior season, after he mentioned another big-name school that has recently given him a look.

“I definitely want to start focusing on my recruiting like junior year, after-school ball,” Alston said. “Kentucky is another school I’m hearing from, a little.

“I want to play for a coach that believes in me and at a place that feels like home. It doesn’t matter how close it is or how far I have to go, but just whatever they offer, whatever I feel like I fit best in.”

More Maryland News

Maryland's Del Pino drains buzzer-beater to deliver Spain U18 EuroBasket title

Buzz Williams brings heart and hoops to Maryland with "Buzz's Bunch" camp

From Maryland Terrapins star to the IFL; Taulia Tagovailoa's pro dream continues

Maryland QB Battle: After losing Edwards, Jr to the Wisconsin Badgers, who will replace Tagovailoa?

Published
Brandon Walker
BRANDON WALKER

Brandon is a lifelong sports long sports fanatic with over a decade in sports media. He's a Prince George’s County, Maryland native who has spent most of his adult life in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. After getting his start as an intern with Sportsradio 93.7 the fan in Pittsburgh, he covered high school sports for TribTotalMedia, covered Pittsburgh Athletics for Pittsburgh Sports Report, Pittsburgh Sports Now (Penn State coverage), and was credentialed for the 2022 season for the New Pittsburgh Courier. Brandon is now covering HBCU Sports for Urban Media Today, as well covering the Terps for Maryland on SI.

Home/Basketball