Maryland Women's Basketball 2025 non-conference schedule released
Today, the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season.
The Terps will play nine of the eleven games at Xfinity Center. The remaining two games will take place over Thanksgiving week in Puerto Rico. Six of their opponents will be teams located within the DMV area.
Their home opener will be against Loyola (Md.) on Monday, Nov. 3rd. It will be followed by matchups against in-state foes UMBC ( Thursday, Nov. 6), Georgetown Hoyas ( Sunday, Nov. 9), and Towson ( Thursday, Nov. 13).
Maryland will play in the Discover Puerto Rico Classic in Carolina, Puerto Rico, over Thanksgiving week. On Wednesday, Nov. 26, they'll play 2025 NCAA participants and SEC's Kentucky and Hofstra the following day, the 27th.
The Terps return to College Park on Wednesday, Dec. 3rd, to face Mount St. Mary's.
To wrap up their non-conference play, the Terrapins will play Delaware State on Wednesday, Dec. 10, and conclude with Central Connecticut State on Friday, Dec. 19th.
Maryland faced Towson, George Mason, UMBC, and Mount St. Mary's last season, defeating each team. The closest matchup was against George Mason in the Navy Classic on Nov. 30th, where a key fourth-quarter run led them to victory in a back-and-forth affair.
It's important that head coach Brenda Frese and her team get off to a good start against the non-conference slate of games before entering the Big Ten Conference matchups.
