Pelicans Curse? Social media reacts to latest news of Derik Queen's injury
On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that rookie center Derik Queen had suffered a wrist injury against the Portland Trail Blazers that resulted in a torn scapholunate ligament. To fix the injury, Queen underwent successful surgery that will sideline him for approximately the next 12 weeks.
Via NBA.com:
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward/center Derik Queen underwent successful surgery to address a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. The surgery was performed this morning by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles, California. Queen sustained the injury during the Pelicans’ Summer League contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 15. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks.
Queen has put together a solid showing in the NBA Summer League through three games, notching a double-double in each contest. But the injury will undoubtedly set him back in his development as he now faces several months of recovery and rehab for his wrist.
News of the injury quickly made waves on social media.
