Predicting Big Ten showdown between No. 13 Maryland basketball vs. No. 17 Michigan
Despite a heartbreaking loss to Michigan State, Maryland men's basketball took a rise in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Now ranked No. 13 in the country, the Terrapins have a big showdown on Wednesday night when they travel to Crisler Center to take on the Michigan Wolverines. The maize and blue were just crushed at home on Sunday against Illinois and barely beat both Nebraska and Rutgers the games before. Michigan has lost two of its last five games.
The Terrapins are winners of the last four of five and Maryland is arguably one of the best teams in the conference with its starting five. The Terrapins get very little production from their bench, but the starting five makes up for it. All five starters average in double figures with Selton Miguel being fifth putting up over 11 points per game. Derik Queen and Ja'Kobi Gillespie average over 15 each and those are the two players who get the offense rolling.
Michigan has been in a slump shooting 3s and guard Tre Donaldson and forward Danny Wolf have also been in slumps of their own. The Wolverines also struggle to rebound the basketball, which is what doomed them against Illinois. Maryland has Queen and Julian Reese who both average over nine rebounds per game and that is what could get the Terrapins a road win.
Final score: Maryland 78, Michigan 74
