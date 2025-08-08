All terrapins

Recruiting: Top-ranked point guard has Maryland, North Carolina firmly in mix

Top-ranked Florida point guard Nasir Anderson has Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and UNC battling Terps for his commitment.

Brandon Walker

Jan 19, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins mascot performs during the second half of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Nasir Anderson, a 2027 five-star point guard out of Prolific Prep School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has Maryland and big-name schools on his radar after helping lead his team, USA, to the gold medal at the FIBA U16 Men's AmeriCup in Juarez, Mexico, where he averaged 12.3 points and a competition-high 6.8 assists and 3.5 steals over six games. He set the all-time US record for total assists in the competition (41) and was named MVP of the USA U16 team.

The 6-foot-2 Anderson has received offers from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Maryland, and is considering these schools along with other notable programs as he makes his commitment. Ranked as the eighth overall recruit and the top point guard in both the Rivals Industry Rankings and the 247Sports Composite rankings, Anderson's recruitment is highly competitive.

Anderson, reflecting on his recruitment process, said to Chad Simmons of Rivals, "I’ve gotten a lot of offers. A few I can think of are UNC, Alabama, Maryland, Georgia, and Georgia Tech. There’s more, too; those are recent, though."

When mentioning the schools recruiting him, Anderson also touched on Maryland and noted how its staff reached out promptly once they were allowed to do so.

"They’ve been on me ever since I can remember," Anderson explained. "They called me at, like, 11:59 on day one. It’s a great bond going on with them, you know."

Scout profile Anderson is a 6-foot-4 guard, a big, strong athlete who has a big-time motor that runs at all times. He is a lefty with an excellent ball-handler who always goes downhill and uses his body to shield defenders driving in the paint at finishing the basket. He has the speed to separate from defenders and hit open jump shots. He will still have to work on his jump shot, as well as other aspects of his game.

Anderson is looking for a school that will cater to his skill set as a point guard and also make him feel at home, regardless of where he attends, as he may be away from his family.

“When I’m looking into my recruiting, I want to see who’s going to cater to my position,” Anderson said. I would like to work a lot as a point guard. I have a big job at the one spot, so I would like a school that’s going to cater to my position, but also a school that’s going to make me feel at home. Being away from family, if that’s the case. So, just having that homey feel wherever I go.”

