247Sports predicts 2025 Big Ten power rankings
There is just one more game to be played in the 2024 college football season. Notre Dame will attempt to take down Ohio State who appears to be on a mission after thrashing Tennessee, Oregon, and then defeating Texas.
While the National Championship Game is still to be played, a ton of people are looking toward the 2025 football season. When it comes to the Big Ten, the conference should be really strong once again next year. 247Sports did its best to rank the Big Ten in a way-too-early power ranking.
With the Buckeyes being in the final game of the year, it felt right for 247Sports to slot them in at No. 1 even though they lose some key guys like Will Howard and TreVeyon Henderson. After Ohio State, you see familiar names like Oregon, Penn State, and Indiana -- all 2024 College Football Playoff teams.
Here's how they ranked all 18 teams.
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Penn State
4. Indiana
5. Illinois
6. Michigan
7. Iowa
8. Nebraska
9. Minnesota
10. Washington
11. USC
12. Michigan State
13. Wisconsin
14. Rutgers
15. UCLA
16. Northwestern
17. Maryland
"Mike Locksley built plenty of goodwill with three-straight bowl victories and a couple of eight-win campaigns, but after winning just one conference game in a rebuilding year, Maryland lost its momentum. Locksley filled a couple of holes through the transfer portal, most importantly on the offensive line, but may still be another year away from returning to bowl eligibility. That timeline hinges on prized recruit Malik Washington, who joins the program this offseason as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2025 class and is the source of the Terrapins' optimism for the future.
18. Purdue
