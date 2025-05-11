All terrapins

247Sports projects Maryland to finish among worst in Big Ten conference

247Sports isn't confident the Maryland Terrapins can be competitive in 2025.

Chris Breiler

Mike Locksley
Mike Locksley / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
It's not exactly the type of projection you like to see if you're a Maryland fan, but 247Sports doesn't have high hopes for the Terrapins in 2025.

Earlier this week, 247Sports' Brad Crawford released his latest college football win projections for the SEC and the Big Ten conference. Although Maryland doesn't have the worst projected record, it's pretty close.

Crawford has Northwestern and Purdue at the very bottom of the list with a projected win total set at 3.5 wins. Those are the worst projections of the conference and make sense given the current state of each program. But Crawford isn't much higher on Maryland, projecting the Terps' win total at just 4.5 wins in 2025.

Maryland Football
Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the entire Big Ten win total projections:

  • Northwestern: 3.5
  • Purdue: 3.5
  • Maryland: 4.5
  • Michigan State: 5.5
  • Rutgers: 5.5
  • Wisconsin: 5.5
  • UCLA: 5.5
  • Minnesota: 6.5
  • USC: 7.5
  • Iowa: 7.5
  • Nebraska: 7.5
  • Illinois: 7.5
  • Washington: 7.5
  • Indiana: 8.5
  • Michigan: 8.5
  • Ohio State: 10.5
  • Oregon: 10.5
  • Penn State: 10.5

It's hard to say what exactly would be required in order for Maryland fans to consider the 2025 season a success. But given the fact that Locksley has had the Terrapins in a bowl game in three of the last four seasons, it feels like that should be the standard in College Park - meaning anything less than six wins in 2025 will undoubtedly be a failure.

Published
