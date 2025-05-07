Biggest Maryland football 'overreaction' from this spring
Maryland football lost plenty of starters to the transfer portal and a few to the NFL Draft. The Terrapins are going to look like a new team when they take the field this fall, and most fans are looking at the quarterback position. Maryland lost its top four QBs from last year, and fans want to know which QB will lead the charge. Four-star freshman Malik Washington is the future, but UCLA transfer Justyn Martin is fighting for the job, as well.
While most fans are more concerned about the offense, Tom Fornelli with CBS Sports points to the defense as the main concern in 2025. His spring 'overreaction' for Maryland is fans saying the Terps will give up a billion points this season. While that's far-fetched, losing so much talent to the portal is a concern.
A lot of attention will be placed on the QB battle with the Terps as Maryland looks to rebound from a season that saw them go 1-8 in Big Ten play. What should be worrying fans more, however, is the state of Maryland's defense, particularly in the linebacker position. Ruben Hyppolite led the team in tackles, but he's off to the NFL. Caleb Wheatland and Kellan Wyatt, who led last year's team in tackles for loss and sacks, transferred to Auburn and Indiana, respectively. If you watched Maryland's spring game, what you saw of the potential replacements wasn't exactly confidence-inspiring.- Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)
