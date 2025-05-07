All terrapins

Biggest Maryland football 'overreaction' from this spring

How accurate is this?

Trent Knoop

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland football lost plenty of starters to the transfer portal and a few to the NFL Draft. The Terrapins are going to look like a new team when they take the field this fall, and most fans are looking at the quarterback position. Maryland lost its top four QBs from last year, and fans want to know which QB will lead the charge. Four-star freshman Malik Washington is the future, but UCLA transfer Justyn Martin is fighting for the job, as well.

While most fans are more concerned about the offense, Tom Fornelli with CBS Sports points to the defense as the main concern in 2025. His spring 'overreaction' for Maryland is fans saying the Terps will give up a billion points this season. While that's far-fetched, losing so much talent to the portal is a concern.

A lot of attention will be placed on the QB battle with the Terps as Maryland looks to rebound from a season that saw them go 1-8 in Big Ten play. What should be worrying fans more, however, is the state of Maryland's defense, particularly in the linebacker position. Ruben Hyppolite led the team in tackles, but he's off to the NFL. Caleb Wheatland and Kellan Wyatt, who led last year's team in tackles for loss and sacks, transferred to Auburn and Indiana, respectively. If you watched Maryland's spring game, what you saw of the potential replacements wasn't exactly confidence-inspiring.

Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football no longer the 'front-runner' for 2026 5-star prospect

Projected Minnesota Vikings transaction would pave the way for Tai Felton at WR

Is Maryland football 5-star commit Zion Elee re-assessing commitment to the Terrapins?

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football