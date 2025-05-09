Chicago Bears make it official, sign fourth-round NFL Draft pick Ruben Hyppolite II
The Chicago Bears made it official this week, signing former Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II.
Hyppolite was selected by the Bears in the fourth round (No. 132 overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft after five seasons with the Terrapins. At 6-4, 240-pounds, Hyppolite became a key piece of the Maryland defense during his time in College Park. With 46 career starts over five seasons, Hyppolite finished his collegiate career with 236 tackles, 13 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, and one interception.
"Hyppolite was selected by Chicago in the fourth round (No. 132 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hyppolite appeared in 51 career games over five seasons at the University of Maryland (2020-24), totaling 236 tackles (138 solo), three sacks, one interception, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. Last season, the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native secured a career-high 66 tackles, leading the Terrapins' defense."
CAREER HONORS
- 2024 Butkus Award Watch List
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
- 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Second-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Second-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 Team Captain (voted on by players)
- 2023 Third-Team All-Big Ten
