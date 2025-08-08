Former Maryland Lineman Turning Heads in Ravens Camp
Don’t let the undrafted label fool you—Corey Bullock belongs in the NFL.
The former Maryland offensive lineman has quietly emerged as one of the more surprising standouts in Ravens camp this summer. Now entering his second year in the league, Bullock is turning heads with his consistency, versatility, and poise on the interior line—and even outshining a recent top-100 draft pick in the process.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Bullock has been working primarily at center, currently listed as the third option behind Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum and backup Nick Samac. But it’s his ability to also slot in at guard that’s making him impossible to ignore in Baltimore’s notoriously competitive trenches.
“Being able to play multiple spots is the key,” a Ravens analyst noted during early minicamp buzz. “Bullock is doing all the little things right—and in this system, that matters.”
The quiet storyline? Bullock has reportedly been outperforming 2025 third-round pick Emery Jones Jr., a 6’5”, 315-pound tackle from LSU touted for his athleticism and long-term potential. Jones was drafted to be a future swing tackle or even a starter, but it’s Bullock who’s stood out early with cleaner technique and sharper execution.
It’s a testament to the journey. Bullock began his college career at North Carolina Central, earning All-MEAC and HBCU All-American honors before transferring to Maryland. There, he started 11 games in 2023 and posted the second-highest pass-blocking grade among all Big Ten guards. And still—he went undrafted.
Now, he’s making that decision look costly for 31 other teams.
With the Ravens expected to keep 7–8 linemen on the 53-man roster, Bullock is firmly in the mix. His ability to play center and guard makes him one of the most flexible depth pieces behind Linderbaum, Samac, and interior options like Ben Cleveland and Daniel Faalele.
The Ravens prize versatility. They respect resilience. And right now, Corey Bullock is delivering both.