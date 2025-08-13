Former Terp Corey Bullock: Dark Horse candidate for the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line?
In the NFL, training camp is a big part of making your opportunity and impressions on coaches to establish a role on the team. Terp alumnus Corey Bullock is taking advantage of the moment and hitting all the marks.
Bullock (23) enters his second season with Baltimore. He went undrafted last season and signed with the team before being waived during final cuts before the start of the 2024 season. He later signed a reserve future contract in January.
At yesterday's practice, starting center Tyler Linderbaum was not playing, likely due to a vet's rest day, but in entered Bullock, who played all the first-team snaps reported by Cole Jackson.
Head coach John Harbaugh has noticed the leaps and development that the second-year offensive lineman has made from his rookie season to this year's training camp, citing;
"I would say dramatic improvement and just works so hard all the time," Harbaugh said." It's showing up in how he's playing. He's playing both center and guard positions and has just done well. I see him blocking people. That's usually a pretty good sign."
Bullock is a dynamic lineman that coaches would love to have on their roster. His best trait is his versatility and ability to be plugged in anywhere on the offensive line. He's a strong, athletic blocker who can get up to the second level while also vastly improving his pass-blocking and overall technique.
If he continues his performance in camp and the following Baltimore preseason contest on Friday against the Cowboys, he'll all but solidify his chances at making the 53.