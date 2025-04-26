All terrapins

Dallas Cowboys select Big Ten defender with 247th overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys targeted a talented defender from Maryland with the 247th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Chris Breiler

The Dallas Cowboys used one of their 7th round picks on a 6-4, 316 pound DL from Maryland, selecting Tommy Akingbesote with the No. 247 overall pick. Akingbesote appeared in 45 games and made 21 starts during his four seasons in College Park. In 2024, he was the team's leading tackler among all defensive linemen with 32 (16 solo). He also added 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Scouting report via DallasCowboys.com:

His power is more than present and that's due to where he holds most of his mass: in his arms, chest and shoulders. That will serve him well at the NFL level, and he uses his unique frame to be agile when it matters, by way of leaner (but not lean) lower half. So when watching his film, note his proclivity to do "crossovers" against offensive linemen to push their footwork to the limit, because it just works.

A high ceiling here, though still needing refinement from a coaching staff that can unlock his pro ability.

Chris Breiler
