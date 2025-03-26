All terrapins

ESPN: Former Maryland Terrapin reaches three-year, $69 million deal with New England Patriots

Former Maryland wideout Stefon Diggs has reached a new deal with the New England Patriots, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chris Breiler

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, former Maryland star wideout Stefon Diggs is off to New England. The veteran wide receiver reportedly reached an agreement with the Patriots on a three-year, $69 million deal that includes $26 million guaranteed.

Diggs had put together a strong of six 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2018-19) and Buffalo Bills (2020-23). But during his single season with the Houston Texas in 2024, Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 against the Colts that caused him to miss the remainder of the season.

According to Schefter, Diggs is on track to return for Week 1 of the 2025 season with the Patriots.

During his three seasons with the Maryland Terrapins, Diggs accounted for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns on 150 receptions. He was a fifth-round NFL Draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, where he became a starter midway through his rookie season in 2015.

Diggs would go on to become a first-team All-Pro (2020), second-team All-Pro (2022), and four-time Pro Bowler (2020-23). He also led the league in both receptions and receiving yards during the 2020 season.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football