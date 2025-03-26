ESPN: Former Maryland Terrapin reaches three-year, $69 million deal with New England Patriots
According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter, former Maryland star wideout Stefon Diggs is off to New England. The veteran wide receiver reportedly reached an agreement with the Patriots on a three-year, $69 million deal that includes $26 million guaranteed.
Diggs had put together a strong of six 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2018-19) and Buffalo Bills (2020-23). But during his single season with the Houston Texas in 2024, Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 against the Colts that caused him to miss the remainder of the season.
According to Schefter, Diggs is on track to return for Week 1 of the 2025 season with the Patriots.
During his three seasons with the Maryland Terrapins, Diggs accounted for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns on 150 receptions. He was a fifth-round NFL Draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, where he became a starter midway through his rookie season in 2015.
Diggs would go on to become a first-team All-Pro (2020), second-team All-Pro (2022), and four-time Pro Bowler (2020-23). He also led the league in both receptions and receiving yards during the 2020 season.
