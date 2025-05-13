All terrapins

Former Maryland football star Stefon Diggs goes viral for appearance with Cardi B

Former Maryland football star Stefon Diggs goes viral for appearance with Cardi B at the New York Knicks playoff game.

Chris Breiler

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Maryland star wideout Stefon Diggs took center stage on social media last night for his appearance at the Knicks vs Celtics playoff game with rapper Cardi B. It's reportedly their first public appearance together amid speculation that the two are dating.

During his three seasons at Maryland, Diggs hauled in 150 receptions for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. He would go on to be selected in the fifth round with the No. 146 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. In his 10 years in the league, Diggs has become a first-team All-Pro, 4x Pro Bowler, as well as leading the league in both receptions and receiving yards (2020).

On March 28th, 2025, Diggs signed a three-year $63.5 million contract with the New England Patriots.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

2026 4-star Edge rusher locks in official visit with Maryland football

Maryland basketball left out of ESPN's early top-25

247Sports is not kind to Maryland football in Big Ten QB rankings

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football