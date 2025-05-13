Former Maryland football star Stefon Diggs goes viral for appearance with Cardi B
Former Maryland star wideout Stefon Diggs took center stage on social media last night for his appearance at the Knicks vs Celtics playoff game with rapper Cardi B. It's reportedly their first public appearance together amid speculation that the two are dating.
During his three seasons at Maryland, Diggs hauled in 150 receptions for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. He would go on to be selected in the fifth round with the No. 146 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. In his 10 years in the league, Diggs has become a first-team All-Pro, 4x Pro Bowler, as well as leading the league in both receptions and receiving yards (2020).
On March 28th, 2025, Diggs signed a three-year $63.5 million contract with the New England Patriots.
