Former Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II documents first camp with Chicago Bears
Former Maryland linebacker and current Chicago Bears rookie linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II is in his first training camp in the NFL, and he has opened up the journey through his eyes during his first week of training camp. Hyppolite was selected by Chicago with the 132nd overall pick in the fourth round.
As he shared his experience in the Bears rookie diaries series with Gabby Hajduk for chicagobears.com, he spoke about how he felt when he reported to camp at Halas Hall, and he felt ready to go as he had spent a lifetime preparing for the moment.
“When I drove up to Halas Hall last Saturday for rookie report day, I felt ready to go. That's all that was going through my mind. You spend years preparing for something, then there comes a time when you're just ready to do what you've been waiting for.”
Hyppolite has finite goals going into his first training camp in the NFL. With that being his focus, he is sticking to his regimen that he routinely follows to ensure that he follows through on those goals he set out this summer.
” Right now, I've been waking up around 6:00 a.m., reading a 40-day devotional book that my friend's mom gifted me, and heading over to the facility around 6:45. Each morning on my way out of my room, I also take a mental note of my training camp goals that are written on my mirror.” Hyppolite said.
“Make the 53-man roster, start on special teams, and earn a role on defense.
I want to accomplish those three goals by the end of training camp.”
Hyppolyte has been working on those goals by building a rapport with the more established leaders on the team in veteran linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and learning the new system under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. He also works with core special teamers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Noah Sewell, who he is often paired with playing second-string reps, and he talks about how this is a valuable experience for him growing as a player.
“It's been cool being around the other linebackers like Tremaine [Edmunds] and T.J. [Edwards]. Tremaine is from the DMV area, so we have some commonalities there. It's definitely like a big brother-type vibe with him, just chopping it up and learning from the example he sets. Hyppolyte said.
"T.J. and I primarily play the same position, so I spend a lot more time talking to T.J. about the defense, just picking his brain and soaking in the knowledge he gives me. I appreciate Amen [Ogbongbemiga] as well—we talk a lot about special teams—and then Noah [Sewell] and I run reps in practice together. Those are some guys I've been leaning on, and their experience in the league has been invaluable to me.”
We will continue to follow Hyppolite as his journey through camp continues and wish him luck and health throughout.
