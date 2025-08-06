Kevin O'Connell Provides a Justin Jefferson Injury Update Before Preseason Opener
Justin Jefferson hasn't practiced with the Vikings since Friday, July 25 after he suffered a mild hamstring strain in his left leg. There haven't been many updates about the receiver's status since then, until coach Kevin O'Connell addressed his eventual return on Wednesday.
O'Connell didn't give a concise answer in regards to when we should expect to see Jefferson return to practicing, but it sounds like he's on the right track.
"Ideally, you'd love to get him, I'd love for him to practice today if we could," O'Connell said. "We'll continue kind of ramping him up, you guys have seen him. If he's not running to try to tackle me before practice today, which has kind of been a normal occurrence, he certainly looks healthy when he's trying to tackle me pre-practice here. But, he's clearly building up to a point where he's 100% and we're going to get him back out there."
At the very least, Jefferson likely won't see any action on Saturday during the Vikings' preseason opener vs. the Texans. Jefferson probably wouldn't have played much, if at all, in the preseason anyway.
Even though there's no set timeline for Jefferson to return to play, it doesn't sound like O'Connell is too worried about his top receiver. So, Jefferson should be good to go for the 2025 season, barring any setbacks.