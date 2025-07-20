Fox adds Portnoy, intensifies college football pregame battle
Things just got a lot more interesting in the world of college football pregame shows. Fox Sports has added Dave Portnoy, the guy behind Barstool Sports, to their “Big Noon Kickoff” crew. It’s a pretty clear message: they’re going after ESPN’s “College GameDay” and trying to become the top show on Saturday mornings. For a long time, “GameDay” has been the king, but Fox is hoping Portnoy, with his strong opinions and huge online following, will bring a new and exciting energy to their broadcast.
“Big Noon Kickoff” starts the season with a big game – Ohio State hosting Texas on August 29th. Along with the usual analysts and host, Portnoy is meant to get fans fired up. Fox is also expanding its coverage with Barstool’s own show airing Saturday mornings online, giving fans even more to watch. Both shows are set up similarly, with former players and a host, but now they both have personalities that really get people talking.
It’s too early to say if Portnoy will be a hit with everyone, but I think “Big Noon Kickoff” could see a boost in viewers. More competition is good for fans, and it means we’ll have plenty of energy and excitement leading up to kickoff. Sadly for Terp fans, neither of these shows will be broadcasting live from SECU Stadium this fall.
