Houston Texans begin playoff push without veteran wide receiver
The Houston Texans will unfortunately be without veteran wideout Stefon Diggs as they kick off Wild Card weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Maryland Terrapin suffered a season ending injury after tearing his ACL back in Week 8 against the Colts.
Diggs arrived to Houston back in April when the Buffalo Bills traded the veteran wideout to the Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. It looked like Diggs was headed for another highly productive year prior to the season-ending injury in Week 8, accumulating 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns through the first eight games.
In addition to being without Diggs, the Texans will also be without starting wideout Tank Dell after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Diggs is one of nine former Maryland Terrapins who will begin the process of chasing a Super Bowl trophy during Wild Card weekend. He's joined by Tarheeb Still (Chargers), Spencer Anderson (Steelers), Beau Brade and Corey Bullock (Ravens), Ty Johnson and Quinton Jefferson (Bills), Rakim Jarrett (Buccaneers), and Jeshaun Jones (Vikings).
During his three seasons in College Park, Diggs accumulated 150 receptions for 2,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his final year with the Terrapins, Diggs led the team in receptions (62), receiving yards (792), and receiving TDs (5). For his efforts, Diggs earned All-Big Ten Conference honors from the coaches and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree by the media. He would go on to become a fifth round draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, selected by the Minnesota Vikings.
